UAE nuclear plant hit by drone attack, fire breaks out as IAEA issues warning 

A drone strike triggered a fire near a nuclear power station in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, UAE.
According to Al Jazeera, the strike sparked a fire on the perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, raising new concerns over a potential new regional escalation.
The Abu Dhabi Media Office said, “Authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to a fire incident that broke out in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah nuclear power plant in the Al Dhafra region, caused by a drone strike.”
It further added in a post on social media that no injuries were reported and there was no impact on radiological safety levels. However, all precautionary measures have been taken immediately after the attack.
"The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) confirmed that the fire did not affect the safety of the power plant or the readiness of its essential systems and that all units are operating as normal," the media office noted.
The UN atomic watchdog, the IAEA, expressed "grave concern" over the drone strike.
The International Atomic Energy Agency on X said its head, Rafael Grossi, voiced the concern and added, "Military activity that threatens nuclear safety is unacceptable."
In a statement later on Sunday, the UAE’s Defense Ministry said air defences had dealt “successfully” with two drones, while a third one hit a generator near the plant.
It added that the drones were launched from the “western border”, without providing details, and said investigations were underway to determine the source of the attack.