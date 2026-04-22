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Earth Day 2026: World unites under ‘Our Power, Our Planet’ theme as scientists warn of code red

Scientists warn that we have reached a ‘code red for humanity’ with global temperatures already 1.2 degrees Celsius

Earth Day 2026: World unites under ‘Our Power, Our Planet’ theme as scientists warn of code red
Earth Day 2026: World unites under ‘Our Power, Our Planet’ theme as scientists warn of code red

Today, April 22, 2026, over a billion people across 190 countries are marking the 56th annual Earth Day.

This year’s global theme, “Our Power, Our Planet” moves beyond government policy to highlight how local communities and individuals drive environmental change.

Organizers emphasize that progress is “sustained by daily actions of communities, educators, workers and families.”

The news comes at a critical time. In Kenya, activist Hillary Kiplagat Kibiwott is attempting a world record by planting 24,000 trees in a single day.

Meanwhile, major summits in Mumbai and Washington D.C. are focusing on clean energy and removing “forever chemicals” from water supplies.

Scientists warn that we have reached a ‘code red for humanity’ with global temperatures already 1.2 degrees Celsius
Scientists warn that we have reached a ‘code red for humanity’ with global temperatures already 1.2 degrees Celsius

Scientists warn that we have reached a “code red for humanity” with global temperatures already 1.2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Despite these challenges, there is a sense of hope through collective action.

Denis Hayes, the organizer of the first Earth Day in 1970 stated, “We proved that an engaged public can be an unstoppable force. It can be again in 2026.”

From school “teach-ins” to massive plastic cleanups, the message today is clear: “the time to act is now.”

Progress may be slow at the top but the power to save the planet remains in the hands of the people. 

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