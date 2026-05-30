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Raheem Sterling arrested: Former England star held on suspicion of drug driving

Raheem Sterling’s Lamborghini collided with highway barriers near the Minley Interchange in Hampshire

Raheem Sterling arrested: Former England star held on suspicion of drug driving
Raheem Sterling arrested: Former England star held on suspicion of drug driving

Former England international Raheem Sterling has been arrested following a car crash on the M3 motorway.

The incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 29, 2026, when the 31-year-old’s Lamborghini collided with highway barriers near the Minley Interchange in Hampshire.

Hampshire Police confirmed the arrest, stating:

“Just before 9am on Thursday, we received reports that a Lamborghini was in collision with barriers on the M3 southbound, close to the Minley Interchange. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.”


Authorities have taken significant legal action regarding the event. According to the official police statement:

“The driver, a 31-year-old man, from Berkshire, has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, driving dangerously, possession of a Class C drug and failing to provide a specimen.”

Sterling, who currently plays for the Dutch club Feyenoord after stints with Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal has since been released on bail while the investigation continues.

The footballer, known for his 82 caps for England, is now at the center of this legal inquiry as police pursue further evidence regarding the circumstances of the collision.

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