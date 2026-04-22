News
News

The Invisible Leader: Why Mojtaba Khamenei is hiding after Ali Khamenei’s assassination

The system is merely using his name for legitimacy, said Ali Vaez

The Invisible Leader: Why Mojtaba Khamenei is hiding after Ali Khamenei’s assassination
The Invisible Leader: Why Mojtaba Khamenei is hiding after Ali Khamenei’s assassination

Six weeks after being named the Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei remains a ghost.

Following the assassination of his father, Ali Khamenei, in a February 2026 air strike, the 56-year-old was quickly elevated to power.

However, he has yet to appear in public leaving Iranians to wonder who is truly running the country during this existential crisis.

The regime has relied on AI-generated videos and statements read by anchors to maintain a façade of leadership. Experts suggest this “invisibility” might actually be a survival tactic.

By remaining a shadow, Mojtaba avoids becoming a target while allowing a hardline military coalition to manage the war effort.


Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group notes that “Mojtaba is not in a state where he can actually make critical decisions,” suggesting the system is merely using his name for legitimacy.

Meanwhile, reports of internal injuries persist with sources claiming he suffered “a fractured foot, a bruised left eye and minor lacerations” during the initial strikes.

As the Revolutionary Guard takes a more central role, the new leader appears to be “less as an undisputed final arbiter than as a participant in a broader security-led consensus” raising questions about the future of the clerical establishment.

Trump extends Iran ceasefire: Military strikes on hold amid deadlock
Trump extends Iran ceasefire: Military strikes on hold amid deadlock
David Wilcock Dead: Anna Paulina Luna confirms passing of ‘Ancient Aliens’ star
David Wilcock Dead: Anna Paulina Luna confirms passing of ‘Ancient Aliens’ star
Earth Day 2026: World unites under ‘Our Power, Our Planet’ theme as scientists warn of code red
Earth Day 2026: World unites under ‘Our Power, Our Planet’ theme as scientists warn of code red
NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept large Russian air group over Baltic Sea
NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept large Russian air group over Baltic Sea
Swinney breaks silence after declining Trump’s White House banquet invitation
Swinney breaks silence after declining Trump’s White House banquet invitation
Trump ties Iran ceasefire talks to release of 8 women facing execution
Trump ties Iran ceasefire talks to release of 8 women facing execution
Cherfilus-McCormick refuses to resign, faces expulsion over $5M FEMA theft
Cherfilus-McCormick refuses to resign, faces expulsion over $5M FEMA theft
43 bakery items recalled in UK over 'rodent contamination' alert
43 bakery items recalled in UK over 'rodent contamination' alert
Who can never buy cigarettes in UK? MPs agree lifelong smoking ban
Who can never buy cigarettes in UK? MPs agree lifelong smoking ban
US-Iran talks: Trump signals no ceasefire extension as Pakistan prepares for negotiations
US-Iran talks: Trump signals no ceasefire extension as Pakistan prepares for negotiations
Iran to send delegation to Pakistan for US talks with Khamenei’s approval
Iran to send delegation to Pakistan for US talks with Khamenei’s approval
Jeff Bezos $50M gift for charity leaves Eva Longoria emotional, actress reveals
Jeff Bezos $50M gift for charity leaves Eva Longoria emotional, actress reveals

Popular News

The Invisible Leader: Why Mojtaba Khamenei is hiding after Ali Khamenei’s assassination

The Invisible Leader: Why Mojtaba Khamenei is hiding after Ali Khamenei’s assassination
23 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone’s new project already in the works amid second pregnancy

Deepika Padukone’s new project already in the works amid second pregnancy
34 minutes ago
Trump extends Iran ceasefire: Military strikes on hold amid deadlock

Trump extends Iran ceasefire: Military strikes on hold amid deadlock
2 hours ago