The Invisible Leader: Why Mojtaba Khamenei is hiding after Ali Khamenei’s assassination

Six weeks after being named the Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei remains a ghost.
Following the assassination of his father, Ali Khamenei, in a February 2026 air strike, the 56-year-old was quickly elevated to power.
However, he has yet to appear in public leaving Iranians to wonder who is truly running the country during this existential crisis.
The regime has relied on AI-generated videos and statements read by anchors to maintain a façade of leadership. Experts suggest this “invisibility” might actually be a survival tactic.
By remaining a shadow, Mojtaba avoids becoming a target while allowing a hardline military coalition to manage the war effort.
Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group notes that “Mojtaba is not in a state where he can actually make critical decisions,” suggesting the system is merely using his name for legitimacy.
Meanwhile, reports of internal injuries persist with sources claiming he suffered “a fractured foot, a bruised left eye and minor lacerations” during the initial strikes.
As the Revolutionary Guard takes a more central role, the new leader appears to be “less as an undisputed final arbiter than as a participant in a broader security-led consensus” raising questions about the future of the clerical establishment.