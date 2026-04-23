News
News

NASA Artemis II Latest: Orion heat shield passes reentry test but new Helium leak looms for Artemis III

NASA is moving full speed ahead toward a 2027 lunar return

NASA Artemis II Latest: Orion heat shield passes reentry test but new Helium leak looms for Artemis III
NASA Artemis II Latest: Orion heat shield passes reentry test but new Helium leak looms for Artemis III

NASA’s historic Artemis II mission which launched on April 1, 2026, has concluded with a triumphant splashdown but engineers are already racing to solve a nagging issue before the next lunar landing.

Initial inspections of the Orion spacecraft’s heat shield – a major point of concern following unexpected charring on the uncrewed Artemis I flight – showed it performed much better this time around.

NASA officials confirmed that “initial inspections of the system found it performed as expected with no unusual conditions identified.

The agency successfully managed the heat by adjusting the spacecraft’s return path ensuring the four-person crew stayed safe.

NASA is moving full speed ahead toward a 2027 lunar return
NASA is moving full speed ahead toward a 2027 lunar return

Commander Reid Wiseman noted that from the astronauts’ perspective, “it looked wonderful to us. It looked great and that ride in was really amazing.”

Despite this success, NASA is not resting. They must now address an internal helium leak in Orion’s propulsion system that was identified during the flight.

While it didn’t threaten the crew, solving this is critical for Artemis III, as the mission will require more complex maneuvers like docking in lunar orbit.

With the heat shield “missing chunk” mystery largely solved, NASA is moving full speed ahead toward a 2027 lunar return.

Pete Hegseth fires Navy Secretary John Phelan amid Iran blockade
Pete Hegseth fires Navy Secretary John Phelan amid Iran blockade
Capital One to pay $425M in 2026 settlement over 360 Savings interest rates
Capital One to pay $425M in 2026 settlement over 360 Savings interest rates
David Scott: Longtime Georgia representative dies at 80 while seeking 13th term
David Scott: Longtime Georgia representative dies at 80 while seeking 13th term
David Wilcock’s net worth disclosed after suicide at 53 in Colorado
David Wilcock’s net worth disclosed after suicide at 53 in Colorado
Trump signals possible breakthrough in US–Iran talks within 72 hours
Trump signals possible breakthrough in US–Iran talks within 72 hours
Gates Foundation plans to cut 20% of staff amid probe into Epstein links
Gates Foundation plans to cut 20% of staff amid probe into Epstein links
Tucker Carlson's apology for backing Trump draws Jimmy Kimmel jab
Tucker Carlson's apology for backing Trump draws Jimmy Kimmel jab
Iran seizes 2 vessels in Strait of Hormuz after Trump announces ceasefire extension
Iran seizes 2 vessels in Strait of Hormuz after Trump announces ceasefire extension
Trump blasts WSJ journalist as ‘idiot’ over claim Iran ‘takes him for a sucker’
Trump blasts WSJ journalist as ‘idiot’ over claim Iran ‘takes him for a sucker’
Meloni hits back after Russian host ‘wild beast’ insult as Italy summons envoy
Meloni hits back after Russian host ‘wild beast’ insult as Italy summons envoy
Virginia Redistricting Results: Voters approve constitutional amendment for House maps
Virginia Redistricting Results: Voters approve constitutional amendment for House maps
The Invisible Leader: Why Mojtaba Khamenei is hiding after Ali Khamenei’s assassination
The Invisible Leader: Why Mojtaba Khamenei is hiding after Ali Khamenei’s assassination

Popular News

Khloé Kardashian makes surprise career move as Kendall Jenner's dating buzz grows

Khloé Kardashian makes surprise career move as Kendall Jenner's dating buzz grows

2 hours ago
NASA Artemis II Latest: Orion heat shield passes reentry test but new Helium leak looms for Artemis III

NASA Artemis II Latest: Orion heat shield passes reentry test but new Helium leak looms for Artemis III
2 hours ago
Nikki Glaser reveals how Leonardo DiCaprio reacts to her Golden Globes jokes

Nikki Glaser reveals how Leonardo DiCaprio reacts to her Golden Globes jokes
3 hours ago