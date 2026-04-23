Nicole Kidman pays big price for 'Margo's Got Money' role: Here's what happened

Big characters in big series demand big sacrifices!
Nicole Kidman has reportedly paid a price for her powerful role in the ongoing comedy drama, Margo's Got Money Troubles.
According to her co-star, Nick Offerman, Nicole rushed to the hospital after a challenging scene for the series.
The 55-year-old American actor revealed to People that while filming for the episode in which the Babygirl alum appeared to reunite with her on-screen daughter, Margo (played by Elle Fanning), at a fan convention.
Notably, she was surrounded by hundreds of extra actors, and the mom of two fell unconscious as she was struck down with the flu and fell on the floor.
"We’re there in the morning, we’re getting warmed up - some of us are going to be performing some actual wrestling, and so we have our doubles, we have people we’re working with," Nick added.
He went on to say that due to the flu, she fell, leaving them stunned as he said, "Because we only have the one day that we’ve built this whole circus for."
The Oscar-nominated actress later showed up on the set with pale, shaken skin, but her sheer resilience proved her to be a great method actress.
For those unaware, Nicole Kidman has played the character of a former professional wrestler-turned-lawyer, Lace, as she made her debut in the series on the April 22 episode.