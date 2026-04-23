California Governor Race Polls: Hilton and Bianco lead as candidates clash in fiery debate

The race to succeed Governor Gavin Newsom heated up tonight as top candidates faced off in a televised debate.
With the June 2nd primary fast approaching, the stage featured a crowded field including Democrats Matt Mahan and Tom Steyer and Republicans Chad Bianco and Steve Hilton.
The debate turned fiery over California’s high gas prices.
Frontrunner Tom Steyer attacked the national climate calling the surge a result of “Trump’s insane war” driving up costs.
Republican Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco pushed back stating that the former president had nothing to do with it and instead blamed “Democratic progressive policies” and “waste, fraud and abuse” for the $5 per gallon reality.
Meanwhile, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, who barely met the 5% polling threshold to join the stage, urged for a more moderate path calling for a “suspension of the state’s gas tax” while the state considers deeper reforms.
Recent polls show a tight race where Republicans currently lead the pack due to a split Democratic vote. Steve Hilton leads with 175 followed by Bianco at 14%.
As candidates prepare for the next major debate at Pomona College on April 28, they are all fighting to avoid being shut out of the November general election.