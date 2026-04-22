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Trump signals possible breakthrough in US–Iran talks within 72 hours

'Good news' is reportedly expected about a second round of negotiations may occur within the next '36 to 72 hours'

Trump signals possible breakthrough in US–Iran talks within 72 hours
Trump signals possible breakthrough in US–Iran talks within 72 hours

The intense conflict between US and Iran is likely to end soon, with Donald Trump stating a second round of talks may happen as soon as Friday.

On Wednesday, a few Pakistani sources told The New York Post that “Good news” about a second round of negotiations may occur within the next “36 to 72 hours.”

The sources told the media outlet that mediation efforts out of Islamabad are picking up pace, raising expectations that both sides could return to negotiations within days.


The development comes a day after the US president announced indefinite extension of the ceasefire with Iran narrowly avoiding a planned resumption of military strikes.

Meanwhile, Islamabad has reportedly completed its arrangement to hold the high-stakes meeting, aiming for a permanent end of the conflict between Iran and the US.

The source further suggested the capital of Pakistan has continued working its diplomatic channels with Iran, and the time period was based on an assessment of that work.

“The ceasefire is holding despite heightened rhetoric, indicating positive intent on both sides, No military escalation from either side,” the source stated.

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