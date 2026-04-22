David Scott: Longtime Georgia representative dies at 80 while seeking 13th term

US Democratic Rep. David Scott, who represented Georgia’s 13th Congressional District, has died at 80 years old.
According to CNN, Scott’s death was announced Wednesday, April 22, on the House floor. The congressman was first elected in 2002 and was running for reelection to a 13th term.
Scott was also the first Black congressional representative to chair that committee.
His office stated, “To the public, he was a devoted leader who spent more than 50 years serving his community, the state of Georgia, and the American people. Beyond his public services, he was a devoted father, grandfather, husband, and friend. He will be remembered not only for his leadership but for his kindness, compassion, and enduring impact on those around him.”
They also thanked everyone for the “outpouring of prayers, love, and support,” while asking for privacy as they grieve the loss of Scott.
Speaker Mike Johnson wrote on X, “We are all deeply saddened by the news of Rep. David Scott’s passing. For more than two decades, David faithfully served the people of Georgia’s 13th Congressional District and spent the majority of his life in service to others.”
During his time serving in the US House, the congressman helped secure funding in the 2018 farm bill for agriculture scholarships for students attending historically Black colleges and universities.