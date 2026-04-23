Dakota Johnson, Role Model go public with romance months after rumours 

Dakota Johnson and her role model are going strong as their romance finally goes public.
On Wednesday, April 22, People reported that the couple had been spotted walking arm in arm during their first public stroll in New York City.
Dakota, who has been linked to Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin since 2017 as they parted ways last year, looked chic in a red rugby jacket during the romantic outing.
Notably, the actress coordinated her jacket with black jeans and a matching pair of sunglasses.
For his part, the 28-year-old American singer donned a brown leather jacket over a grey crewneck sweater alongside a denim jacket and a matching baseball cap.
This is not the first time the two, who have been seeing each other since December last year, confirmed their romance after being spotted kissing during a Los Angeles getaway.
Multiple media reports also claimed that the pair have involved their families, as Dakota's mom, Melanie Griffith, told the reporters that Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Harrington Pillsbury, is "fabulous" for her daughter.
For those unaware, before dating the actress, the popular American singer was in a brief relationship with social media influencer Emma Chamberlain, with whom he parted ways in October 2023.