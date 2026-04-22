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Iran seizes 2 vessels in Strait of Hormuz after Trump announces ceasefire extension

Several analysts suggested that the action is seemingly Iran’s answer to the US blockade in Strait of Hormuz

Iran seizes 2 vessels in Strait of Hormuz after Trump announces ceasefire extension
Iran seizes 2 vessels in Strait of Hormuz after Trump announces ceasefire extension

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated its naval forces intercepted and seized two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and transferred them to Iran’s coast over alleged violations.

The interception occurred days after the US Central Command announced that American naval forces had captured the Iranian-flagged cargo ship Touska.

Several analysts suggested that the action is seemingly Iran’s answer to the US blockade.

IRGC stated, ”disrupting order and safety in the Strait of Hormuz is considered a red line for Iran.”

Iran seizes 2 vessels in Strait of Hormuz after Trump announces ceasefire extension

The IRGC Navy further stated the vessels, identified as MSC Francesca, which it described as “linked to Israel", and Epaminodes, were stopped for repeated violations, including operating without authorisation with navigation systems.

It comes after the US President announced an indefinite extension of the ceasefire with Iran narrowly avoiding a planned resumption of military strikes.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is continuing efforts to hold a possible second round of talks, aiming to resolve the intensified conflict between US and Iran.

Though uncertainty surrounding Tehran’s participation persists in talks.

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