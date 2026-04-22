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Trump blasts WSJ journalist as ‘idiot’ over claim Iran ‘takes him for a sucker’

Donald Trump attacks WSJ’s Elliot Kaufman after being accused of ‘blinking’ in Iran conflict

Trump blasts WSJ journalist as ‘idiot’ over claim Iran ‘takes him for a sucker’
Trump blasts WSJ journalist as ‘idiot’ over claim Iran ‘takes him for a sucker’

Donald Trump has hit back at a claim that Iran has “taken him for a sucker” after he extended the ceasefire in the war between the two countries.

According to Independent, the US president responded angrily on his Truth Social media platform to an article in the respected Wall Street Journal, arguing the newspaper had “LOST ITS WAY!”

He described WSJ columnist Elliot Kaufman as an “IDIOT” over an article headlined, The Iranians Take Trump for a Sucker.

Kaufman wrote, “How many times will President Trump pay Iran for the same real estate? Twice he has announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and twice he has given up US leverage in exchange. Yet the strait remains closed, as Iran’s regime demands more.”

In a separate article, Kaufman argued recently that Iran’s regime had “swindled” Trump three times, repeatedly promising to reopen the strait before closing it again to extract further concessions from Washington.


The US president in response declared “An IDIOT on The Wall Street Journal’s Editorial Board, named Elliot Kaufman, just wrote an Op Ed entitled, ‘The Iranians Take Trump for a Sucker.’”

President Trump listed the US military’s successful strikes against Iran’s Navy, Air Force and other targets as evidence of his achievements in the conflict.

The clash between Trump and the WSJ came after he extended the ceasefire with Iran hours after saying US soldiers were “raring to go” in future attacks on Iran.

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