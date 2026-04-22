David Wilcock’s net worth disclosed after suicide at 53 in Colorado

Paranormal writer and YouTuber David Wilcock at the age of 53 days after UFO livestream.
Wilcock is known for his books, livestreams, and appearances on the History Channel show Ancient Aliens, The Mirror reported.
A media release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office shared that the man, believed to be Wilcock, took his own life outside his home in Nederland, Colorado.
His death was later confirmed by Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"We just learned of the tragic passing of David Wilcock. We are praying for his family and loved ones and the millions of lives he impacted. [dove emoji] John 8:32," Luna wrote.
The news of his death comes after the FBI said it would investigate the whereabouts of missing or dead scientists.
Wilcock's net worth is not public record, but as per the Hindustan Times, it is estimated to be between $1 and $5 million, taking into account his books and television appearances.
After his death, Wilcock's fans found the star's last livestream on YouTube, which occurred two days before he took his own life.
During this livestream, Wilcock touched on recent deaths within the UFO theorist community.