News
News

David Wilcock’s net worth disclosed after suicide at 53 in Colorado

David Wilcock dies by suicide days after UFO livestream amid probe into missing scientists

David Wilcock’s net worth disclosed after suicide at 53 in Colorado
David Wilcock’s net worth disclosed after suicide at 53 in Colorado

Paranormal writer and YouTuber David Wilcock at the age of 53 days after UFO livestream.

Wilcock is known for his books, livestreams, and appearances on the History Channel show Ancient Aliens, The Mirror reported.

A media release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office shared that the man, believed to be Wilcock, took his own life outside his home in Nederland, Colorado.

His death was later confirmed by Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We just learned of the tragic passing of David Wilcock. We are praying for his family and loved ones and the millions of lives he impacted. [dove emoji] John 8:32," Luna wrote.

The news of his death comes after the FBI said it would investigate the whereabouts of missing or dead scientists.

Wilcock's net worth is not public record, but as per the Hindustan Times, it is estimated to be between $1 and $5 million, taking into account his books and television appearances.

After his death, Wilcock's fans found the star's last livestream on YouTube, which occurred two days before he took his own life.

During this livestream, Wilcock touched on recent deaths within the UFO theorist community.

Trump signals possible breakthrough in US–Iran talks within 72 hours
Trump signals possible breakthrough in US–Iran talks within 72 hours
Gates Foundation plans to cut 20% of staff amid probe into Epstein links
Gates Foundation plans to cut 20% of staff amid probe into Epstein links
Tucker Carlson's apology for backing Trump draws Jimmy Kimmel jab
Tucker Carlson's apology for backing Trump draws Jimmy Kimmel jab
Iran seizes 2 vessels in Strait of Hormuz after Trump announces ceasefire extension
Iran seizes 2 vessels in Strait of Hormuz after Trump announces ceasefire extension
Trump blasts WSJ journalist as ‘idiot’ over claim Iran ‘takes him for a sucker’
Trump blasts WSJ journalist as ‘idiot’ over claim Iran ‘takes him for a sucker’
Meloni hits back after Russian host ‘wild beast’ insult as Italy summons envoy
Meloni hits back after Russian host ‘wild beast’ insult as Italy summons envoy
Virginia Redistricting Results: Voters approve constitutional amendment for House maps
Virginia Redistricting Results: Voters approve constitutional amendment for House maps
The Invisible Leader: Why Mojtaba Khamenei is hiding after Ali Khamenei’s assassination
The Invisible Leader: Why Mojtaba Khamenei is hiding after Ali Khamenei’s assassination
Trump extends Iran ceasefire: Military strikes on hold amid deadlock
Trump extends Iran ceasefire: Military strikes on hold amid deadlock
David Wilcock Dead: Anna Paulina Luna confirms passing of ‘Ancient Aliens’ star
David Wilcock Dead: Anna Paulina Luna confirms passing of ‘Ancient Aliens’ star
Earth Day 2026: World unites under ‘Our Power, Our Planet’ theme as scientists warn of code red
Earth Day 2026: World unites under ‘Our Power, Our Planet’ theme as scientists warn of code red
NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept large Russian air group over Baltic Sea
NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept large Russian air group over Baltic Sea

Popular News

King Charles lands major honour for environmental work ahead of US visit

King Charles lands major honour for environmental work ahead of US visit

13 minutes ago
Coachella hit with massive fine over Justin Bieber, Anyma's performances

Coachella hit with massive fine over Justin Bieber, Anyma's performances
24 minutes ago
Princess Kate issues heartfelt Earth Day 2026 message

Princess Kate issues heartfelt Earth Day 2026 message
an hour ago