Tucker Carlson's apology for backing Trump draws Jimmy Kimmel jab

Jimmy Kimmel tore into conservative pundit Tucker Carlson’s apology for supporting President Donald Trump, branding the pivot “liar’s remorse.”
In an episode of The Tucker Carlson Show on Monday with his own brother Buckley, Carlson said he will be “tormented” by his past support for Trump as he offered a public apology.
Carlson said, “You know, we’ll be tormented by it for a long time, I will be. And I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional, that’s all I’ll say.”
On Wednesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host cut the podcaster no slack as he warned that Carlson was “still plenty nuts.”
“I mentioned last night Trump has fallen out with many of his most loyal maggots, including Tucker Carlson, who went so far as to apologize for ever supporting him in the first place,” he said, before rolling back the clip from the podcast.
Kimmel said, “That’s big. I mean, Tucker Carlson apologizing for helping Trump get elected. I believe they call that liar’s remorse.”
He then cut to a clip from the same podcast where Carlson claimed doctors were “the worst people in America” and that gynecologists have to “murder a baby” before being allowed to qualify.
The right-wing commentator and ousted Fox News host who endorsed Trump in the 2024 election, has become increasingly critical of Trump in recent years, especially regarding the Trump administration's war in Iran.
Tucker broke with Trump in 2025 when he and other MAGA figures pressed for the US military to stay out of Israel's conflict with Iran, citing his 2024 White House campaign promise to "prevent World War III." At the time, the former Fox News host accused Trump of being "complicit in the act of war" in a newsletter.