Julianne Moore set to receive Kering's Women in Motion Award at Cannes Film Festival

Academy Award-winning actress Julianne Moore will be awarded Kering's Women in Motion award at this year's Cannes Film Festival.
Launched in 2015 by Kering, an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, the Women in Motion award celebrates female artists whose work redefined spaces for women in cinema and society.
The past winners list includes Donna Langley (2025), Michelle Yeoh (2023), Viola Davis (2022), Salma Hayek (2021), Gong Li (2019), Patty Jenkins (2018), Isabelle Huppert (2017), Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon (2016), and Jane Fonda (2015).
She will be feted alongside the Emerging Talent Awardee, Italian filmmaker Margherita Spampinato, during the official Women In Motion Awards ceremony on May 17.
"Julianne Moore fully embodies the spirit of Women In Motion," stated Kering chairman François-Henri Pinault, announcing her selection.
He added, "Through the consistency of her artistic choices, the depth and complexity she brings to her performances, and her longstanding dedication to advancing meaningful representation both on and off screen, she has helped redefine what it means to be a leading woman in cinema. Her career and her commitment clearly mirror the values Women In Motion has championed since its inception."
Reacting to the honour, Moore said in a statement, "I'm genuinely grateful for this recognition from Kering and the Festival de Cannes. Being part of Women In Motion's legacy is incredibly meaningful to me."
"I've always believed that visibility matters, that the stories we choose to tell can widen the space for women, and for a richer diversity of voices, both on screen and behind the camera. Continuing to work together to amplify female and diverse voices and to support the next generation of creators helps build a cinema that is more open, more representative, while driving real change," she added.
Notably, the 2026 Cannes Film Festival runs from May 12 to May 23.