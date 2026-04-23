Katy Perry ex Russell Brand makes shocking confession about her amid Ruby Rose drama

Katy Perry’s ex-husband, Russell Brand, is opening up about a major truth linked to their relationship.
During his appearance on SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show on Wednesday, April 22, the 50-year-old English comedian and actor made some shocking confessions about his former popstar wife.
The Bedtime Stories actor – who got married to the 143 hitmaker in October 2010 and divorced her a year later in December 2011, finalizing the separation in July 2012 – admitted that he was responsible behind his split from Perry.
Brand admitted that he entered the marriage feeling unfulfilled in his own life and thought that tying the knot with the Harleys in Hawaii singer would help his self-esteem.
Speaking to Kelly, he also gushed over Katy Perry, praising her as a “very beautiful” and “really, really lovely” person.
“When you fall in love with someone, like, isn’t it amazing to be in love? Well, imagine that compounded with everyone else acting like it’s important. Plus, she’s a really lovely … You know what there is about her? She has an innocence. She’s a very beautiful person. She’s also incredibly driven and worked really, really hard. I saw her working really hard,” said the Death on the Nile star.
Taking responsibility for their divorce, he continued, “Here’s me taking total responsibility for all the mistakes I made in that marriage. I wanted to grab her like this kind of, ‘There, got it.’ I felt like I was inadequate and not enough on my own, so I saw [her as] this big, glorious thing, even though I knew her as a person, just a normal person. Who’s famous when it comes to shower time, picking your nose, scratching your ass? Everybody breaks down into mundanity and flesh.”
“But she was really, really, really lovely. It was my fault. I pushed to get married early because I felt inadequate and insecure and that I wasn’t enough and that if I was married to her, I’d somehow be a better person and more important,” Brand added.
The actor went on to note that his expectations put Katy Perry under an “unnecessary amount of pressure,” admitting that she was a very young woman and could not fulfil those obligations.
“She was pursuing her dream, which she successfully did, of becoming the world’s most famous pop star. When she was doing that, I was in a crisis of, ‘Hold on a minute, I’m lonely and this isn’t working,’” he confessed.
Russell Brand’s shocking confession comes amid Katy Perry’s ongoing tensions with Ruby Rose, who has accused her of sexually harassing her in 2010.
However, Perry’s reps have denied the claims.