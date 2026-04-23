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D4vd murder case: Celeste's autopsy report reveals heartbreaking cause of death

Celeste Rivas Hernandez, found in D4vd tesla last year died from "multiple penetrating injuries"

D4vd murder case: Celestes autopsy report reveals heartbreaking cause of death
D4vd murder case: Celeste's autopsy report reveals heartbreaking cause of death

Explosive autopsy report of Celeste Rivas Hernandez has revealed the last painful moments of the 14-year-old teenager before her tragic murder.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has released Celeste's postmortem report, which has revealed the cause of death of teenager, whose decomposed body was found in D4vd's tesla last year.

The toxiology, which was done on Celeste's liver tissue detected a "low level of ethanol".

Autopsy report also confirmed the presence of alcohol in Celeste's system at the time of her murder and tested as "presumptive positive" for benzodiazepines, methamphetamines and MDMA.

The painful postmorten report also confirmed that Celeste died from "multiple penetrating injuries."

The teenager - who was missing for months before her death suffered two "penetrating wounds" to her torso, per the report.

Celeste was wounded at the right abdomen with an injury to her liver, left chest.

Her adjacent ribs were also disrupted, and the report also confirmed bilateral dismemberment of her upper and lower extremities.

The cause of her death has been ruled a homicide.

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