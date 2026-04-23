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Hulk Hogan opens up about happiest phase of life before his death

'Hulk Hogan: Real American' is currently streaming on Netflix

Hulk Hogan opens up about happiest phase of life before his death
Hulk Hogan opens up about happiest phase of life before his death

In his final interview before his death, Hulk Hogan looked back on his life and shared that he felt his happiest when his children were still young.

The Rocky III star, who died of a heart attack in July 2025, is featured in Netflix’s four-part docuseries Hulk Hogan: Real American, which explores his personal life and family, including his marriage to ex-wife Linda Hogan and their two children, Brooke and Nick.

Even after their bitter 2009 separation, Hogan fondly recalls his marriage to Linda in Netflix’s new docuseries, which includes his final interview.

In the final part of the series, Hogan was asked to reflect on his happiest life moment.

After a pause, Hogan recalled having frequent flashbacks in his final years to his marriage with Linda and the time when Brooke and Nick were still young.

“That was probably the most happiest I’ve ever been,” Hogan explains in perhaps the documentary’s most emotional and poignant moment.

As he showed home video of the late WWE star rolling around on the floor and playing with his children when they were kids.

In his documentary, Hogan shared, “My whole reason for living changed instantly,”adding, “I had no idea that my whole focus would change to try and protect this human being.”


Notably, Hulk Hogan: Real American is now streaming on Netflix.

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