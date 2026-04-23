Anne Hathaway drops special clip after receiving big surprise at ‘TDWP 2’ premiere

Anne Hathaway made her fans day with a special video.
The Princess Diaries actress took to Instagram on Thursday, April 23, to share a heartwarming video from her appearance at the London premiere of her upcoming anticipated movie The Devil Wears Prada 2.
In the clip, the actress can be seen posing with the fashion industry icon Donatella Versace – the founder of the luxury fashion company Versace.
“The Devil Wears Prada. And Versace. And Vuitton. Love you @donatella_versace,” captioned the 43-year-old.
The video showed the two sharing a heartfelt moment as they greeted each other by kissing on cheeks and posed for the cameras.
For the special event, Hathaway turned heads in a gorgeous midnight blue colored, off-shoulder velvet gown with a long trail and a striking slit from the front.
She complemented her ensemble by wearing minimal jewelry and stylish black heels, and styled her hair in a sleek ponytail.
Anne Hathaway’s special post comes shortly after she received a big surprise at the premiere after making a surprising comment during a recent interview.
Speaking to PEOPLE about ageing and life aspirations, the Interstellar actress used an Arabic phrase “Inshallah,” meaning “God willing,” sparking a frenzy among Muslims around the globe.
In a video circulating online from The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere, a fan gifted Anne Hathaway the Holy Quran, which she can be seen accepting with a bright smile on her face and a promise to read it, prompting her to receive more compliments and admiration from social media users.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is slated to release on May 1, 2026.