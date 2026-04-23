The Boyz win injunction as court grants contract termination in pay dispute

The Boyz secured a major legal win in their ongoing dispute with One Hundred Label over settlement funds.
On Thursday, April 23, the court accepted their injunction request to suspend the effectiveness of their exclusive contracts.
The court ruled in favour of nine of The Boyz members (Sangyeon, Jacon, Younghoon, Sunghoon, Juyeon, Kevin, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric) in their provisional disposition application to suspend the effect of their exclusive contracts with their agency.
Kim Moon-hee, a lawyer representing the K-pop boy group's members, confirmed the victory, sharing that the court agreed to the lawful termination of their contracts with One Hundred Label.
In the statement, the lawyer explained that the court found the label had violated its obligations by failing to pay settlement amounts, failing to provide settlement-related accounting materials required for verification, and failing to fulfil essential contractual duties, including artist protection.
"These circumstances collectively led to an irreparable breakdown in trust between the parties due to the agency’s fault," Kim noted.
According to Kim, One Hundred had argued that the contract deposit paid could be considered as an "advance payment", which was rejected by the court.
The court also confirmed that signing fees were separate compensation paid at the time of entering the contract as consideration for entertainment activities and are separate from settlement funds.
Despite the dispute, the members will continue to fulfil their pre-confirmed schedules before the contract termination and will hold their new concert "INTER-ZECTION (Interjection)" at the Seoul KSPO Dome from April 24 to April 26.
The Boyz, who debuted in December 2017, moved to One Hundred Label in December 2024.
However, in February nine members, excluding New, filed the provisional disposition lawsuit against the agency, stating, "They have not received settlement funds since July of last year, and their requests to review settlement data were ignored."