Kylie Jenner subtly reacts to former housekeeper lawsuit: 'Can't a girl have fun'

Kylie Jenner keeps the drama at bay with her new sultry Instagram post after a blasting Coachella week.
Just a day after her former housekeeper Angelica Vazquez made headlines for her bombshell claims against Kylie's household staff, Kylie turned to her Instagram account to share her new sizzling photos in a black bikini set.
The carousel included photos of Kylie striking seductive poses for the camera while flaunting her hour-glass figure.
"Can't a girl have fun" read the caption alongside her post, appeared to be a subtle response to her new legal trouble.
For the unversed, Angelica - who worked at Kylie's Beverly Hills home in September 2024 has claimed her head of housekeeper Pasty for "bullying" and "discrimination" over her religious and national origin.
As per the legal docs obtained by TMZ, Angelica alleged that she was given the worst tasks, was made fun of her migrant status, and at one point the head of housekeeping staff also threw hangers at her.
The legal complaint suggests that Angelica - who resigned from her job exactly one year after is now seeking damages for emotional distress caused by poor treatment she faced at Kylie's home.