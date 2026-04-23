Taylor Swift, Drake, Bad Bunny steal top spots as Spotify's most streamed artists of all time

Spotify is celebrating the twenty years of its creation today!
Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny have once again found themselves at the center of an exciting competition with Spotify's new reveal.
While Drake's fans will be super proud to successfully clinch top spot for their favourite rapper - leaving his rival, Kendrick Lamar on number 18th.
On Thursday, April 23, Spotify just surprised fans by announcing the most streamed artists, songs and albums of all times on the music streaming platform since its creation in 2006.
Spotify's most streamed artists of all time
The Grammy-winner Latin singer, Bad Bunny couldn't dethrone Taylor Swift as most streamed artist of all times.
1. Taylor Swift
2. Bad Bunny
3. Drake
4. The Weeknd
5. Ariana Grande
6. Ed Sheeran
7. Justin Bieber
8. Billie Eilish
9. Eminem
10. Kanye West
11. Travis Scott
12. BTS
13. Post Malone
14. Bruno Mars
15. J Balvin
16. Rihanna
17. Coldplay
18. Kendrick Lamar
19. Future
20. Juice WRLD
Spotify's Most Streamed Albums of all time
Spotify's most streamed songs of all time
1. Blinding Lights by The Weeknd
2. Shape of You by Ed Sheeran
3. Sweater Weather by The Neighbourhood
4. Starboy by The Weeknd, Daft Punk
5. As It Was by Harry Styles
6. Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi
7. Sunflower – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse by Post Malone, Swae Lee
8. One Dance by Drake, Wizkid, Kyla
9. Perfect by Ed Sheeran
10. Stay (with Justin Bieber) by the Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber