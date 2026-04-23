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Taylor Swift, Drake, Bad Bunny steal top spots as Spotify's most streamed artists of all time

Spotify releases list of Most Streamed Artist, Albums, Podcasts and Audio Books of all time

Taylor Swift, Drake, Bad Bunny steal top spots as Spotifys most streamed artists of all time
Taylor Swift, Drake, Bad Bunny steal top spots as Spotify's most streamed artists of all time

Spotify is celebrating the twenty years of its creation today!

Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny have once again found themselves at the center of an exciting competition with Spotify's new reveal.

While Drake's fans will be super proud to successfully clinch top spot for their favourite rapper - leaving his rival, Kendrick Lamar on number 18th.

On Thursday, April 23, Spotify just surprised fans by announcing the most streamed artists, songs and albums of all times on the music streaming platform since its creation in 2006.

Spotify's most streamed artists of all time

The Grammy-winner Latin singer, Bad Bunny couldn't dethrone Taylor Swift as most streamed artist of all times.

1. Taylor Swift

2. Bad Bunny

3. Drake

4. The Weeknd

5. Ariana Grande

6. Ed Sheeran

7. Justin Bieber

8. Billie Eilish

9. Eminem

10. Kanye West

11. Travis Scott

12. BTS

13. Post Malone

14. Bruno Mars

15. J Balvin

16. Rihanna

17. Coldplay

18. Kendrick Lamar

19. Future

20. Juice WRLD

Taylor Swift, Drake, Bad Bunny steal top spots as Spotifys most streamed artists of all time

Spotify's Most Streamed Albums of all time

Taylor Swift, Drake, Bad Bunny steal top spots as Spotifys most streamed artists of all time

Spotify's most streamed songs of all time

1. Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

2. Shape of You by Ed Sheeran

3. Sweater Weather by The Neighbourhood

4. Starboy by The Weeknd, Daft Punk

5. As It Was by Harry Styles

6. Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi

7. Sunflower – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse by Post Malone, Swae Lee

8. One Dance by Drake, Wizkid, Kyla

9. Perfect by Ed Sheeran

10. Stay (with Justin Bieber) by the Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber

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