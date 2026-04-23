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Hailey Bieber reacts to internet apologies amid backlash shift post-Coachella

The supermodel breaks her silence after social media critics change their opinion on her in recent days

Hailey Bieber reacts to internet apologies amid backlash shift post-Coachella
Hailey Bieber reacts to internet apologies amid backlash shift post-Coachella

Hailey Bieber has once again proven that nothing gets past her radar, not even the sudden positive attitude the internet is showing toward her.

The Rhode founder has long been a target of media backlash over her relationship with Justin Bieber and was constantly treated as the "other woman" in the past romance between Selena Gomez and the Baby hitmaker.

Even after her marriage with Justin and the pair welcoming a baby boy in August 2024, the internet continued to treat Hailey as the alleged reason Selena and Justin split up.

Now, the social media users decided to stand up for Hailey, apologising to her for the constant criticism and hailing her for always supporting Justin and being there for him, even during hard times.

The narrative change came after the Beauty and a Beat singer made headlines with his back-to-back nostalgia-filled Coachella sets causing a frenzy on the internet with his performance.

Turning to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 22, Hailey penned, "all good on apologies. the therapy's already paid for. Save it!"

Hailey Bieber Instagram
Hailey Bieber Instagram 

Fans flooded the social media, backing Hailey for not falling for the "We owe Hailey Bieber an apology" trend on X and TikTok.

"SHE SAID TOO LATE TO SWITCH UP NOW LMFAO I LOVE HER," one fan wrote on X.

A second user noted, "Good! I'm never forgetting what they did to her either!!!"

"I will NEVER forget the way they treated her both times. And they'll probably switch up again after a month. I'm glad she's not letting the fake love get to her," a third fan added.

For the unversed, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in September 2018, months after they rekindled their romance after two years of not speaking, and during that period, Justin briefly dated Sofia Richie and later reunited with Selena Gomez.

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