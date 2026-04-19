Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra new leaks suggest latest design, premium pricing

Fresh leaks continue to emerge, as Apple prepares to launch its first foldable iPhone, reportedly called the iPhone Ultra, consisting of distinctive features, such as “passport-style” book design and a premium price.
Dummy units and CAD renders suggest a compact, broader design when folded, opening into a near-square 7.8 inch screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio, which is reminiscent of the iPad mini.
The outer display is likely to feature nearly 5.5 inches screen, providing usability without unfolding.
Moreover, the forthcoming handset is expected to feature an ultra-thin titanium-aluminum frame, enveloped in a cutting-edge glass to reduce the crease.
A credible analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests the Cupertino-based tech giant aims to acknowledge common foldable issues such as visible creases.
The design may enhance multitasking and media viewing, particularly with a future iOS optimized for enlarged screens.
Apple iphone foldable price
Pricing is likely to start around $1,999, increasing to $2,800 for higher-end variants, making it one of Apple’s most expensive devices yet.
Several reports suggested a potential debut alongside the iPhone 18 lineup in late 2026, though delays remain possible.
If released, the iPhone Ultra could mark Apple’s most significant iPhone redesign in years and reshape the foldable smartphone market.