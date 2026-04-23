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Gigi Hadid rings in 31st birthday with heartfelt message from mom Yolanda Hadid

The supermodel is celebrating her birthday with a sweet tribute from her loved ones

Gigi Hadid rings in 31st birthday with heartfelt message from mom Yolanda Hadid

Gigi Hadid has turned 31, and no one is more emotional than her mother, Yolanda Hadid.

As the supermodel enters a new phase of her life, her mum penned a beautiful note to mark the special occasion.

On Thursday, April 23, Yolanda shared a carousel of clicks of herself with Gigi on her Instagram account, with the caption reading, "Happy birthday, my love."

"I pray that each day, love, health and happiness will come your way. Thank you for being an incredible daughter, extraordinary mother, and the best friend anybody could ask for," the note continued.

She added, "Thank you for being on this journey with me and for making me proud every day."

Reacting to the sweet birthday ode, Gigi penned in the comment section, "I love you mama!!!!"


Fans and well-wishers also flooded the comment section, wishing the supermodel on her birthday.

Gigi is celebrating the special occasion days after her ex, Zayn Malik, shared a concerning health update after missing some key events.

The Pillowtalk crooner updates his fans on the day of his album release, sharing that he is recovering from a medical condition, details of which were not revealed.

However, in his message, he expressed his gratitude towards cardiologists, sparking fans' concerns about his health.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid dated on-and-off from 2015 to 2021 and welcomed daughter, Khai in September 2020.

Notably, the model has been in a romantic relationship with Bradley Cooper since October 2023.

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