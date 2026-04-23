Tiger Shroff, Shanaya Kapoor team up for exciting zombie comedy film

For a horror yet adventurous new journey, Tiger Shroff has joined forces with Shanaya Kapoor.
As per a report shared by Variety India, producer Firoz Nadiadwala is gearing up to expand his production slate with a thriling new project, and for his upcoming film, he has locked in Shroff and Kapoor for the lead roles.
The movie marks both actor and actress's first-of-its-kind zombie comedy, fueling the hype more.
According to the outlet, Shroff and Kapoor have given their nods to the project, and the team is preparing to begin filming by the end of 2026.
While the title and plot for the buzz-making film have not yet been disclosed, it is worth noting that it will bring a fresh addition to the Indian comedy scene.
It is worth mentioning that the last zombie comedy movie, Go Goa Gone, was released back in 2013, and the genre has remained untouched since then.
Moreover, the untitled movie will also mark a major shift for the Baaghi star, who has defined his career in acting with a number of high-octane action packed projects.