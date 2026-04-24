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Gigi Hadid receives sweet birthday tribute from Bella featuring Khai’s special glimpses

Bella Hadid celebrates sister Gigi Hadid’s 31st birthday with emotional tribute

Gigi Hadid receives heartfelt birthday tribute from Bella with Khai’s special glimpses
Gigi Hadid receives heartfelt birthday tribute from Bella with Khai’s special glimpses

Gigi Hadid just turned 31 with heartfelt wishes from loved ones, including sister Bella Hadid.

Zayn Malik's ex - who is currently dating Bradley Cooper received a special tribute from her sister as she marked her birthday on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Bella shared a carousel of photos offering fans a peek into her bond with Gigi also featuring some special glimpses of her daughter, Khai.

Alongside the photos was a sweet wish from Bella which read, "Happy birthday to my best friendMy heart, my mentor ,my sister, my happy place, for ever and ever and ever."

She continued, "Thank you for teaching me. Thank you for loving me. You get more incredible, wise, beautiful, cool every single year."

"I am blessed to be your sister and to watch you navigate life in the most beautiful way, makes me most proud. I love you so much it hurts, my sissy pants. !!!!" added the supermodel.

This birthday tribute from Bella Hadid came shortly after their mom Yolanda Hadid wished Gigi on her special day.

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