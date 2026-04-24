Jimmy Fallon expresses regret to Christian Hubicki after 'Survivor' twist

Jimmy Fallon has apologised to Christian Hubicki after a twist on Survivor Season 50 sparked backlash among fans.
Following his exit from Season 50, the Survivor star spoke with the late night show host about the namesake twist that led to his torch being snuffed.
In fact, after the robotics professor failed to finish a timed puzzle during the April 22 episode, Hubicki was forced to vote himself out, a first in Survivor history, due to the twist Jeff Probst credited to Fallon.
“Now that we’re both in the same place,” Jimmy told Christian on the April 23 episode of The Tonight Show, “all I have to say is, Christian, I am so sorry. I am so sorry about this! It wasn’t supposed to be like this.”
He added, “It wasn’t supposed to be you and I felt so bad because I love you.”
Calling the self-vote a “surreal experience,” Hubicki shared that he used the booth to lightheartedly roast Jimmy Fallon.
“I decided finally all my frustrations in this game I can take out in the best way possible: on a celebrity 8,000 miles away,” he said.
Hubicki noted, “I did a whole five-minute set with jokes about my distaste for the advantage.”
“They did cut some things,” he admitted, quipping, “I didn’t blame you for famous incidents in history such as the Titanic and/or Hindenburg.”
Before meeting, Christian Hubicki said he was “always open to reconciliation” with Jimmy Fallon.