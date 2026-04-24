Hailey Bieber, Dakota Johnson lead star arrivals at TIME100 Gala in New York

At the TIME100 Gala, Hailey Bieber turned heads in a daring silver lace gown as she joined Dakota Johnson and other stars on the red carpet.
On Thursday, the Rhode Founder and the Fifty Shades of Grey star led the A-list arrivals at the prestigious TIME100 Gala evening in New York City.
The event, hosted at Jazz at Lincoln Center, celebrates the magazine’s 2026 selection of the world’s 100 most influential figures.
Among this year’s selected artists, innovators, and icons is Dakota Johnson, who was written about by Taylor Swift.
Previously featured on the 2023 list, Bieber stepped onto the red carpet in a dazzling silver lace dress that hugged her fit physique.
The body-hugging dress was designed with skinny straps and a small train that gathered at her feet.
The model, wife of Justin Bieber, wore her hair down in dirty blonde waves and chose a natural glam look.
The appearance follows Hailey Bieber backing Justin Bieber during the closing weekend of his Coachella run, which saw him headline the festival with Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G.
Bieber was front row for both of her husband's headlining sets, which included surprise appearances by Billie Eilish, SZA and Big Sean.