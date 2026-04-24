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Anupam Kher shares special memory with Michael Jackson as 'Michael' fever takes over

Anupam Kher pens nostalgic tribute to Michael Jackson amid King of Pop's biopic buzz

Anupam Kher shares special memory with Michael Jackson as Michael fever takes over
Anupam Kher shares special memory with Michael Jackson as 'Michael' fever takes over

Anupam Kher shared a heartfelt tribute to Michael Jackson, fondly recalling a surreal moment when he met the legend in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram account on Friday, The Kashmir Files star penned a touching yet nostalgic tribute to the Dangerous singer.

Sharing a throwback snap from his meeting with Jackson, Kher began the caption, Dearest Michael Jackson, This photograph is not just a memory... it is a feeling frozen in time. I still remember the moment I shook your hand in Mumbai.”

He added, “For that brief second, the fanboy in me took over completely. It was surreal... almost unbelievable... like touching a piece of magic.”

Kher mentioned, “You were not just an artist. You were an experience. A phenomenon that the world may never witness again. There will truly be nobody like you for the next thousand years. Nobody.”


The Dil star mentioned, “We are blessed... deeply blessed... that you walked this earth and touched millions of lives with your art, your innocence, and your genius. You were, and will always remain, the eighth wonder of the world.”

Kher stated, “And yes... somewhere it pains me that even today, there are people who choose to carry poison instead of celebrating purity. But greatness like yours rises far above noise and negativity. You were God's gift to mankind. Wherever you are... may you be dancing, creating, and smiling. Jai Ho!”

Kher’s post coincided with the release of a biopic on Michael Jackson, tracing his journey from the The Jackson 5 days to global solo stardom.

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