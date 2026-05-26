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Drake surpasses Michael Jackson with 14th no. 1 Billboard hit

Drake's latest accomplishment has sparked celebration among fans online

Drake surpasses Michael Jackson with 14th no. 1 Billboard hit
Drake surpasses Michael Jackson with 14th no. 1 Billboard hit

In a significant accomplishment, Drake has achieved a new milestone following his latest single Janice STFU debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the rapper’s 14th chart-topping hit.

The accomplishment allows the Canadian hip-hop artist to exceed Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 songs by a solo male artist in Billboard Hot 100 history.

The chart has existed for 67 years, making the accomplishment one of the biggest moments of Drake’s career so far.

“Janice STFU,” from his latest project Iceman, had been widely expected to reach the leading spot after strong streaming numbers and buzz across the internet.

The track officially reached the top spot, further proving Drake’s continued dominance across the music industry.


In addition to the No.1 debut, Drake also broke another Billboard record by placing 42 songs on the Hot 100 chart simultaneously.

Previously, the record was held by Morgan Wallen.

Several of Drake's biggest chart successes have come during the last decade, including some hits such as God’s Plan, In My Feelings, One Dance, and First Person Shooter.

The latest accomplishment has sparked celebration among fans online, with many calling Drake one of the most commercially successful artists of his generation.

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