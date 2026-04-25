Riteish Deshmukh highlights industry shift after 'Dhurandhar' success

Riteish Deshmukh has said cinema can no longer be confined to a single format, stressing the need for filmmakers and audiences to adapt to evolving trends following the success of Dhurandhar.
While discussing his upcoming historical film Raja Shivaji, the Housefull 5 star spoke about the evolving Hindi cinema landscape, noting how films like Dhurandhar and its sequel reflect new storytelling styles while audience preferences remain diverse.
Responding to whether such films change how other large-scale projects are perceived, Riteish said, “I think one has to be really cognisant of the changes happening around you. You cannot blind yourself to the changes.”
He added, “And when something really works, something as fantastic as Dhurandhar or Dhurandhar The Revenge and there is a different narrative, different stories, telling style, different approach and a new hero… new kind of a hero. So, it's always welcome. You feel thrilled about it.”
Riteish mentioned that while new formats are welcome, it would be limiting to assume only one type of cinema can succeed, noting that audiences respond to strong stories across genres, as seen with films like Dhurandhar, Saiyaara, and Chhaava.
The Masti star shared, “So, eventually all these films have set benchmarks for themselves and also it goes to prove that, look at the larger picture. Like we have audience who would love all these kind of cinemas. So, we shouldn't limit ourselves to think that okay audience will like only this kind of cinema. If you think that it's a good film and people have loved it, people come and watch it.”
To note, Dhurandhar is a high-octane Bollywood spy action thriller duology directed by Aditya Dhar.