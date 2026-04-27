Iran FM makes explosive claims about US role in failed peace talks

Iran's top diplomat blamed the US for the failure of talks, after landing in Russia as part of a whirlwind diplomatic tour.
According to Le Monde, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's visit to Russia followed a trip to Oman sandwiched in between visits to Pakistan, the conflict's main mediator, over the past few days.
Islamabad played host to the first and only round of unsuccessful talks between Washington and Tehran, and Araghchi's visit gave hopes for fresh negotiations over the weekend, until US President Donald Trump scrapped a planned trip by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
Araghchi said on Monday, April 27, "The US approaches caused the previous round of negotiations, despite progress, to fail to reach its goals because of the excessive demands.”
Araghchi made the remarks in Saint Petersburg, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who promised him Moscow's support in bringing the war to a close.
Following his meeting with Araghchi, Putin voiced his commitment to the two countries' "strategic relationship."
He told the visiting diplomat, "For our part, we will do everything that serves your interests, the interests of all the people of the region, so that peace can be achieved as soon as possible."
Araghchi said the war with the US and Israel had shown the world "Iran's true power" and the stability of its governing system.