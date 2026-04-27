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Melania Trump slams 'coward' Jimmy Kimmel over widow joke after WHCD shooting

First Lady Melania Trump calls for ABC to act after Jimmy Kimmel's 'hateful' monologue

Melania Trump slams coward Jimmy Kimmel over widow joke after WHCD shooting
Melania Trump slams 'coward' Jimmy Kimmel over widow joke after WHCD shooting

First lady Melania Trump implied that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel should lose his job over jokes he made during a mock White House Correspondents’ Dinner skit on his show last week.

According to CNN, Kimmel’s monologue, which he made Thursday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, days before the alleged gunman attempted to enter the event where President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and other top officials were evacuated.

The First Lady wrote on X, “His monologue about my family isn’t comedy — his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America. People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.”

“A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community,” she continued.

Melania Trump slams coward Jimmy Kimmel over widow joke after WHCD shooting

Kimmel, speaking during a mock version of the annual dinner two nights before the official event, delivered a series of jokes aimed at the president and his family. 

Typically, a comedian headlines the dinner, and Kimmel’s skit involved him delivering remarks as though he were the comedian selected to roast the attendees.

“Our first lady is here. Mrs. Trump … you have a glow like an expectant widow,” Kimmel said.

Melania Trump, who like her husband was whisked offstage during the security incident, made an unexpected appearance at the White House briefing room while the president spoke to the press later that night.

However, she has not publicly commented on the shooting, and her forceful criticism of Kimmel marks her first public remarks on the matter.

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