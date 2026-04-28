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White House press dinner shooting suspect faces attempted assassination charges

White House dinner shooting suspect charged in alleged assassination plot against Trump

White House press dinner shooting suspect faces attempted assassination charges
White House press dinner shooting suspect faces attempted assassination charges

The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner shooting suspect has been charged with the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump.

According to Al Jazeera, federal authorities in the US have charged the suspect who allegedly shot a Secret Service agent as he tried to breach security at a press gala attended by Trump with attempting to assassinate the US president.

Prosecutors announced on Monday, April 27, that Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, also faces firearms charges in a three-count complaint.

In the case of a conviction, the attempted assassination of Trump carries out a sentence of up to life in prison.

Allen wore a blue prison jumpsuit at his first appearance in Washington, DC, federal court, two days after authorities said they foiled an attack at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, an annual black-tie gathering of journalists and politicians in the US capital.

Prosecutor Jocelyn Ballantine said in court “He attempted to assassinate the president of the United States, Donald J Trump.”

Allen has not yet responded to the allegations. Seated at the defence table flanked by US Marshals, Allen said he would answer all questions truthfully and that he had a master’s degree in computer science.

US Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh ordered Allen detained while the case moves forward. Sharbaugh scheduled another hearing over Allen’s continued detention for Thursday, April 30.



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