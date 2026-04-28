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Trump to reject Iran’s new Strait of Hormuz deal, casting doubt on peace talks

Donald Trump unlikely to accept Iran’s latest proposal to end war without nuclear talks

Trump to reject Iran’s new Strait of Hormuz deal, casting doubt on peace talks
Trump to reject Iran’s new Strait of Hormuz deal, casting doubt on peace talks

US President Donald Trump is unhappy with the latest Iranian proposal on resolving the two-month war.

According to Reuters, a US official said that Trump would not accept Iran’s new deal, ending hopes for a resolution to the conflict that has disrupted energy supplies, fuelled inflation, and killed thousands.

Iran's latest proposal would set aside discussion of Iran's nuclear program until the war is ended and disputes over shipping from the Gulf are resolved.

A US official briefed on the president's Monday, April 17, meeting with his advisers said that the proposal will unlikely to satisfy the US, which says nuclear issues must be dealt with from the outset, and Trump was unhappy with Iran's proposal for that reason.

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said the US "will not negotiate through the press" and has "been clear about our red lines" as the Trump administration looks to end the war against ⁠Iran it began in February alongside Israel.

The US and Iran second round of negotiation once again hit with the setback after Trump scrapped a visit planned for last weekend by his special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner to Islamabad, Pakistani, where Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi shuttled in and out twice during the weekend.

Araqchi also visited Oman before flying to Russia on Monday, where he met President Vladimir Putin and received words of support from a longstanding ally.



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