JD Vance's first reaction to WHCD shooting revealed after VP rushed off stage

A lipreader has revealed how Vice President JD Vance reacted as an apparent would-be assassin stormed a dinner event in Washington DC.
According to Metro, gunshots rang out at the hotel where the formal White House Correspondents’ Dinner was being held, where Donald Trump was preparing to address top US journalists on Saturday evening.
Dramatic footage from the scene shows personnel rushing on stage to pull Trump, his wife, Melania, and several other top administration officials.
Secret Service members clutched onto the Vice President and yanked him out of his seat as the chaos unfolded.
Forensic lipreader Nicola Hickling revealed that a bodyguard apparently went up to Vance shouting, “Run, f***ing run.”
The Vice President responded “What’s happening? I’m going,” before he left the stage in a hurry.
Officials said the attacker was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives when he charged at a security checkpoint by the ballroom.
Trump later posted pictures of the suspect in the shooting lying face down on the carpeted floor, topless.
Donald Trump also revealed what his wife told him after bullets were fired in the Washington Hilton Hotel.
At a press conference in the West Wing after the shooting, Trump said, “It’s always shocking when something like this happens. The fact that we were sitting next to each other, the first lady on my right, and I heard a noise. (We thought) it was either a tray or a bullet.”
The security officials have identified the suspect as Cole Thomas Allen, 31, from Torrance, California.