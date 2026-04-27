News
News

US Supreme Court upholds Texas map favoring Republicans ahead of 2026 midterms

Donald Trump-backed Texas redistricting plan gets green light from Supreme Court before 2026 elections

US Supreme Court upholds Texas map favoring Republicans ahead of 2026 midterms
US Supreme Court upholds Texas map favoring Republicans ahead of 2026 midterms

The US Supreme Court upheld Texas redistricting plan, a major success for the Republicans ahead of 2026 mid-terms.

According to The Guardian, the court formally reinstated on Monday, April 27, a redrawn Texas electoral map that was designed to add more Republicans to the US House of Representatives, as Donald Trump’s party seeks to keep control of Congress in the November congressional elections.

The move by the court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, formalizes an interim decision it made in December to revive the map of US House districts in Texas.

The reinstated map, sought by Trump, was approved in August 2025 by the Republican-led state legislature and signed by Republican governor Greg Abbott. It could flip as many as five currently Democratic-held US House seats to Republicans.

The Supreme Court reversed a lower court’s decision that had blocked Texas from using the map. The lower court had found the map to be likely racially discriminatory in violation of US constitutional protections.

Trump last year prodded Republican lawmakers to redraw state congressional maps to bolster his party’s chances in the midterms.

The Supreme Court in February allowed California to use a new electoral map designed to give Democrats five more congressional seats after that Democratic-led state redrew its House districts in response to the action by Republicans in Texas.

Republicans currently hold slim majorities in both chambers of Congress. 

Ceding control of either the House or Senate to the Democrats in the upcoming elections would endanger Trump’s legislative agenda and open the door to Democratic-led congressional investigations targeting the president.



Melania Trump slams 'coward' Jimmy Kimmel over widow joke after WHCD shooting
Melania Trump slams 'coward' Jimmy Kimmel over widow joke after WHCD shooting
Iran FM makes explosive claims about US role in failed peace talks
Iran FM makes explosive claims about US role in failed peace talks
JD Vance's first reaction to WHCD shooting revealed after VP rushed off stage
JD Vance's first reaction to WHCD shooting revealed after VP rushed off stage
Richest countries in 2026:New wealth index boots France, Germany from top 10
Richest countries in 2026:New wealth index boots France, Germany from top 10
Trump blasts 'horrible' host of CBS '60 Minutes' over manifesto question
Trump blasts 'horrible' host of CBS '60 Minutes' over manifesto question
Iran offers US deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz despite ongoing nuclear dispute
Iran offers US deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz despite ongoing nuclear dispute
Historic April Snow: Record-breaking storms hit Moscow and Western U.S.
Historic April Snow: Record-breaking storms hit Moscow and Western U.S.
Search suspended for Norwegian breakaway crew member after man overboard incident
Search suspended for Norwegian breakaway crew member after man overboard incident
Oil prices surge past $100 as Trump cancels Iran peace talks in Pakistan
Oil prices surge past $100 as Trump cancels Iran peace talks in Pakistan
Trump reveals gala shooter’s manifesto: ‘He hates Christians’
Trump reveals gala shooter’s manifesto: ‘He hates Christians’
East Austin shooting outside Sam’s BBQ: Suspect at large after 2 injured
East Austin shooting outside Sam’s BBQ: Suspect at large after 2 injured
Putin and Araghchi meet in Moscow after Islamabad peace talks stall
Putin and Araghchi meet in Moscow after Islamabad peace talks stall

Popular News

Preity Zinta claps back after being targeted with harsh label

Preity Zinta claps back after being targeted with harsh label
an hour ago
Why Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are 'concerned' after Sarah Ferguson's Austria trip?

Why Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are 'concerned' after Sarah Ferguson's Austria trip?

2 hours ago
King Charles, Queen Camilla US state visit: Key official’s statement sparks uncertainty

King Charles, Queen Camilla US state visit: Key official’s statement sparks uncertainty
4 hours ago