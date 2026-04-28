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Queen Camilla's ex husband steps in for Princess Anne at key outing

Andrew Parker Bowles represented Princess Anne at a significant occasion, as Queen Camilla visits the US with King Charles

Queen Camillas ex husband steps in for Princess Anne at key outing
Queen Camilla's ex husband steps in for Princess Anne at key outing

Queen Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, represented Princess Anne at a memorial service for Ian Balding, Queen Elizabeth's former racehorse trainer, over the weekend.

The occasion marked the second time in two months he has stepped in for the Princess Royal.

Previously, Parker Bowles represented Princess Anne at the memorial service for Field Marshal Lord Guthrie at the Guards' Chapel in London.

Ian Balding, who passed away in January at the age of 87, was also the father of Clare Balding, one of Britain's most recognisable broadcasters, known to BBC Sport viewers for her Olympics coverage.

Camila and Parker Bowles were married from 1973 until their divorce in 1995 and have two children together, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.

Parker Bowles went on to marry Rosemary Alice Pitman in 1996; she died in 2010, while the queen tied the knot with King Charles in 2005.

The queen has remained good friends with her former husband, who appears occasionally at events with members of the royal family, such as Royal Ascot and the Cheltenham Festival.

Notably, Parker Bowles had a romantic relationship with Princess Anne in the early 1970s, which was depicted in Netflix's The Crown.

Princess Anne married Captain Mark Phillips in 1973 and had two children with him, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, before the couple divorced in 1992. Later that year, she married Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

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