Ariana Grande confirms new album 'Petal', announces release date

Ariana Grande has unveiled the album cover and release date of her eighth studio album, Petal.
The album, executively produced and co-written by Grande and IIya, is set to release on July 31, via Republic Records.
Ilya is a Swedish-Persian producer who worked extensively with hitmaker Max Martin, co-produced and co-wrote much of Grande's 2024 album Eternal Sunshine and has also worked with Taylor Swift and Sam Smith.
Sharing details of the highly anticipated album, Grande described her new project as "something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging".
The Into You singer also shared the upcoming album's cover, which featured a black-and-white close-up of Ariana Grande, happily beaming with her eyes closed.
Fans and well-wishers flooded social media, expressing their excitement for the album, which Grande has been teasing with snaps of herself in the studio.
"I CAN’T BELIEVE WE’RE GETTING A WHOLE NEW ALBUM THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST DAYS OF MY LIFE," one fan wrote.
A second X post read, "what a beautiful cover actually, ari looks gorgeous."
Her brother, Frankie Grande, also rushed to the comment, penning, "I'm so proud of you. Can't wait for the world to hear this. I love u."
Petal comes after Grande worked three years on the film Wicked and its sequel, and Eternal Sunshine and its 2025 deluxe edition.
Moreover, Ariana Grande has also confirmed that a summer tour is also launching in June.