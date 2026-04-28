George Clooney addresses Jimmy Kimmel's Melania Trump joke amid controversy 

George Clooney has reacted to Jimmy Kimmel's dark joke about the United States of America's first lady, Melania Trump.
The Jay Kelly star attended the 51st Chaplin Award Gala on Monday, April 27, where he defended the popular television host after Donald Trump's wife demanded his "resignation" from ABC for his blunt joke.
Now, Clooney came forward in support of Kimmel, saying, "Jimmy's a comedian. I would argue that Karoline Leavitt didn’t mean shots should be fired, right? She was making a joke. Fair enough."
"I look at that side and go, 'well, jokes are jokes.' But the rhetoric, I think, is a little dangerous. And we’ve seen it a lot lately," the Ocean’s Eleven actor noted.
The tension emerged between Jimmy Kimmel and Melania Trump after Jimmy Kimmel Live! host bluntly called the first lady “expectant widow”, a brutal jab at the firing incident that took place at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
"Our First Lady, Melania, is here. So beautiful, Mrs. Trump, you glow like an expectant widow," Kimmel said, leaving the internet in a frenzy.
As his remarks gained Melania's attention, she accused him of "hateful and violent" rhetoric and demanded his immediate resignation from the channel.
It is not the first time the television anchor sparked a controversy; he was taken off air last year after he made insensitive remarks on Trump's PA, Charlie Kirk, assassination.
However, he returned to the show after a several-month-long celebrity-run campaign to support Jimmy Kimmel.