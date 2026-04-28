News
News

George Clooney addresses Jimmy Kimmel's Melania Trump joke amid controversy

Jimmy Kimmel sparks controversy after throwing brutal shade at Melania Trump over White House shooting incident

George Clooney addresses Jimmy Kimmels Melania Trump joke amid controversy
George Clooney addresses Jimmy Kimmel's Melania Trump joke amid controversy 

George Clooney has reacted to Jimmy Kimmel's dark joke about the United States of America's first lady, Melania Trump. 

The Jay Kelly star attended the 51st Chaplin Award Gala on Monday, April 27, where he defended the popular television host after Donald Trump's wife demanded his "resignation" from ABC for his blunt joke.

Now, Clooney came forward in support of Kimmel, saying, "Jimmy's a comedian. I would argue that Karoline Leavitt didn’t mean shots should be fired, right? She was making a joke. Fair enough."

"I look at that side and go, 'well, jokes are jokes.' But the rhetoric, I think, is a little dangerous. And we’ve seen it a lot lately," the Ocean’s Eleven actor noted.

The tension emerged between Jimmy Kimmel and Melania Trump after Jimmy Kimmel Live! host bluntly called the first lady “expectant widow”, a brutal jab at the firing incident that took place at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

"Our First Lady, Melania, is here. So beautiful, Mrs. Trump, you glow like an expectant widow," Kimmel said, leaving the internet in a frenzy.

As his remarks gained Melania's attention, she accused him of "hateful and violent" rhetoric and demanded his immediate resignation from the channel.

It is not the first time the television anchor sparked a controversy; he was taken off air last year after he made insensitive remarks on Trump's PA, Charlie Kirk, assassination.

However, he returned to the show after a several-month-long celebrity-run campaign to support Jimmy Kimmel. 

Ariana Grande confirms new album 'Petal', announces release date
Ariana Grande confirms new album 'Petal', announces release date
Sydney Sweeney's trending 'Euphoria' dress slip scene: Inside the viral moment
Sydney Sweeney's trending 'Euphoria' dress slip scene: Inside the viral moment
Kirsten Storms hit with restraining order amid ex's 'mental health crisis' claims
Kirsten Storms hit with restraining order amid ex's 'mental health crisis' claims
Samuel Monroe Jr. on life support: Family raises funds as meningitis worsens
Samuel Monroe Jr. on life support: Family raises funds as meningitis worsens
Lisa Kudrow blasts 'Friends' writers over 'brutal' treatment, risqué remarks on costars
Lisa Kudrow blasts 'Friends' writers over 'brutal' treatment, risqué remarks on costars
Taylor Swift drops truth about 'Love Story' inspiration
Taylor Swift drops truth about 'Love Story' inspiration
Taylor Swift Eras Tour terror plot suspect pleads guilty in Austria trial
Taylor Swift Eras Tour terror plot suspect pleads guilty in Austria trial
Megan Thee Stallion to step away from 'Moulin Rouge!' production early
Megan Thee Stallion to step away from 'Moulin Rouge!' production early
Kanye West daughter North West announces debut single release date, Kim reacts
Kanye West daughter North West announces debut single release date, Kim reacts
Zoe Kravitz’s engagement ring revealed as Harry Styles proposal details emerge
Zoe Kravitz’s engagement ring revealed as Harry Styles proposal details emerge
Jimmy Kimmel sparks wrath for defending his ‘vile’ joke about Melania Trump
Jimmy Kimmel sparks wrath for defending his ‘vile’ joke about Melania Trump
Emma Stone, Chris Pine locked in for new movie ‘The Catch’: Release date & details
Emma Stone, Chris Pine locked in for new movie ‘The Catch’: Release date & details

Popular News

Phillies fire Rob Thomson after 9-19 start, Don Mattingly named interim manager

Phillies fire Rob Thomson after 9-19 start, Don Mattingly named interim manager
42 minutes ago
New study finds association between metabolic syndrome and cancer risk

New study finds association between metabolic syndrome and cancer risk
51 minutes ago
Sydney Sweeney's trending 'Euphoria' dress slip scene: Inside the viral moment

Sydney Sweeney's trending 'Euphoria' dress slip scene: Inside the viral moment
2 hours ago