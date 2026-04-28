King Charles to address Trump's royal link ahead of Congress speech during US trip 

King Charles III might discuss Donald Trump's possible royal connection before his historic speech at Congress.
A few moments before His Majesty set a new record with his historical speech, the 47th President of the United States of America took to his social media to express his royal desire.
In his viral tweet, the 79-year-old elected President said he "always wanted to live in Buckingham Palace," after reports claimed that he actually has a royal relationship.
Donald also assured that he would discuss his relationship with the 77-year-old British monarch, who officially kicked off his USA state trip on Monday, April 27, alongside his life partner, Queen Camilla.
The King will hold the second day of his US trip's duty, which also includes his trip to Washington, where he will address the parliament to deliver his speech.
This update came shortly after the Daily Mail’s report suggested that Donald Trump and King Charles III could actually be 15th cousins, sharing a common ancestor in the third Earl of Lennox.
For those unaware, the Earl of Lennox was a great-grandson of King James II of Scotland, placing both the President and the King within the same aristocratic bloodline.
King Charles III has arrived at Washington, and Donald Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, welcomed the royal couple before his historic address.
The two will conclude their royal trip on May 2nd in Bermuda.