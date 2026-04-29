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Top Poki games to play for free in May 2026

Here’s a list of the most exciting and engaging Poki games you should try this month

Top Poki games to play for free in May 2026
Top Poki games to play for free in May 2026

Poki Games, a widely popular and free online gaming website, which provides a vast range of intriguing games with approximately 50 million active players each month.

The platform consists of popular and trending games, gaining tremendous attractions in gamers across different age groups.

Are you looking for the best Poki games to play for free this May? Here’s a list of the most exciting and engaging Poki games you should try this month.

Stickman Hook

A perfect game for all science enthusiasts, where players swing from hooks while using a grappling rope, timing swings to navigate all the challenges and win.

Candy Crush Saga

One of the most classic puzzle games that was launched in 2012 and since then it has gained momentum.

The game features millions of active players, all playing to reach the final level of the game by navigating the challenges to match candies and earn higher scores.

Temple Run 2

A thrilling game where players escape a monster while navigating waterfalls, temples, zip lines, and more.

It also evokes nostalgia among the old players who have now entered into their teenage and early 20s.

Murder

An exhilarating game where players attempt to murder the king stealthily, and then defend their throne from others.

Top Poki games to play for free in May 2026

Top Poki games for May 2026

  • Bubble Trouble
  • Merge Chicken 2
  • Monkey Mart
  • Angry Birds
  • Tetris
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