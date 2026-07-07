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  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Cristiano Ronaldo confirms World Cup exit after Portugal’s defeat to Spain

Ronaldo exits 2026 World Cup following narrow defeat to Spain

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo confirms World Cup exit after Portugal’s defeat to Spain
Cristiano Ronaldo confirms World Cup exit after Portugal’s defeat to Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic World Cup journey has reached its final chapter.

Following Portugal’s heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the football icon has confirmed that he has played his last match on the global stage.

While many fans have wondered about his future, the 41-year-old clarified his status, “I’m fine, sad to leave the World Cup this way. But as I said yesterday in the press conference, I gave my best and I leave with a clear conscience.”

The end of a record-breaking run

Ronaldo, who has competed in six different World Cups, did not announce a retirement from international football, but he was firm that this would be his final appearance at the tournament. 

Over his two-decade World Cup career, he scored 11 goals becoming the first player in history to score at six different editions of the competition.

Heartbreak in the Iberian derby

The match against Spain was a tightly contested affair at Dallas Stadium. Portugal pushed hard with Nuno Mendes coming inches away from scoring when his shot rattled the crossbar. 

However, it was Spain’s Mikel Merino who decided the game firing in a decisive left-footed strike in the 91st minutes. The late goal ended Portugal’s tournament run and silenced the supporters hoping for one final deep run from their captain.

A legacy left behind

Though he never lifted the World Cup trophy, Ronaldo’s legacy remains secure. Beyond his scoring records, he transformed the profile of Portuguese football on the world map. 

Reflecting on his departure, he added, “That’s life of a football player. Sometimes we win, sometimes we lose and we need to keep going.”

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo confirms World Cup exit after Portugal’s defeat to Spain

With Portugal eliminated, Spain now advances to the quarterfinals, while Ronaldo prepares to shift his focus to the remainder of his domestic career. 

His presence at the 2026 tournament was a testament to his longevity, proving he could compete at the highest level well into his fourth decade.

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