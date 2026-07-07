Kevin Durant trade rumors: Latest on Rockets’ stance

The status of Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant has become a major talking point this July as the NBA offseason heats up.
Despite arriving in Houston just last year, reports indicate that the 37-year-old forward may not be considered an “untouchable” piece of the Rockets long-term roster.
Rockets open to considering offers
While Houston is not actively shopping their veteran star, league insiders suggest they are open to listening to trade proposals.
According to reports, the Rockets “don’t view him as an untouchable talent in trade talks on their roster” and were initially focused on the acquisition primarily as a way to “upgrade from Jalen Green and bridge the gaps in their lineup.”
There is growing skepticism that Houston intends to keep the veteran through the remainder of his current contract which runs through the 2027-28 season.
The Detroit Pistons connection
The Detroit Pistons have emerged as the most aggressive potential suitor. Reports confirm that the Pistons recently attempted to facilitate a complex, three-team trade involving the Boston Celtics to bring Durant to Detroit but the Rockets ultimately rejected the deal.
Analysts note that if Durant does become available, “the Pistons are fully expected to be at the front of the line to bid on his services.”
Experts argue that adding a player of his caliber to a core of Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren would create “one of the East’s most talented trios.”
Lingering questions on chemistry
Durant’s first season in Houston was productive on the court with the veteran averaging 26.0 points per game.
However, the season was also marked by off-court tension following reports of an alleged burner account which the team had to address internally.
Whether the Rockets decide to move forward with their current partnership or pivot to a new strategy remains the central question for the front office this summer.