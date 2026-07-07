Kylian Mbappe hits back at Paraguayan senator over racist social media remarks

Kylian Mbappe, the captain of the French national football team, has launched a powerful defense of himself and his values after being subjected to a racist online attack by a Paraguayan senator.
The controversy followed France’s 1-0 victory over Paraguay in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16, a match decided by a penalty goal from the French striker.
The senator’s tirade
Following the match, Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla posted a lengthy message on social media platform X. She used derogatory language describing the French captain as a “colonized Cameroonian, desperately trying to pass himself off as French” and a “brute who had not learned to write.”
She further suggested that Paraguayan players should have physically attacked him after the final whistle.
Mbappe’s firm response
The French star did not remain silent issuing a strong rebuttal on social media. Addressing the senator directly, he wrote: “Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition.”
He continued by stating, “Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country."
"I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world," added the footballer.
Official condemnation
The French Football Federation (FFF) has announced it will file a formal report with the prosecutor’s office aiming to take legal action against the senator. They labeled her comments as “utterly abhorrent and unacceptable” asserting that such rhetoric must be legally challenged.
Paraguay distances itself
The Paraguayan government and Congress quickly distanced themselves from the senator’s remarks clarifying that her statements represent only her personal views. The government stated it “deplores and rejects” the comments, emphasizing that they contradict the values of respect and peaceful coexistence that Paraguay promotes.
Current status
While Senator Amarilla has since deleted her original posts and issued an open letter demanding an apology from Mbappe – threatening her own legal action – the incident remains a significant flashpoint in this year’s World Cup drawing global condemnation from sports authorities and political leaders.