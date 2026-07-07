Neymar retires from international football after World Cup exit

Brazilian football legend Neymar has officially announced his retirement from international football marking the end of a glittering 16-year career with the national team.
The decision came in the immediate aftermath of Brazil’s heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, held at the MetLife Stadium
An emotional farewell
The atmosphere at the stadium was heavy with emotion as the 34-year-old forward was seen sobbing on the pitch following the final whistle. Teammates rushed to console him but the disappointment of an early exit from the tournament was clear.
Speaking to the reporters shortly after the match, a visibly devastated Neymar reflected on the poetic nature of his departure, stating, “I tried, I tried. It started here at MetLife Stadium and I finished here. It is now over.”
This resonated with fans and experts alike, as MetLife Stadium was the very venue where he made his senior international debut for Brazil back in August 2010.
A legacy defined by records
Neymar hangs up his iconic yellow jersey as one of the most significant figures in Brazilian football history. He leaves the international stage as the country’s all-time leading men’s goalscorer finishing his career with an impressive tally of 80 goals in 130 appearances.
Throughout his tenure, he played a central role in Brazil’s attack across four different World Cup campaigns and was instrumental in leading the team to success including the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and the historic Olympic gold medal in Rio 2016.
While a World Cup title remained the one major trophy that eluded him, his influence on a generation of players and his dedication to the national team remain his enduring legacy.