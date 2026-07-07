Sports
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 6 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Neymar retires from international football after World Cup exit

Neymar ends international career following Brazil’s World Cup elimination

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 6 hours ago
Neymar retires from international football after World Cup exit
Neymar retires from international football after World Cup exit

Brazilian football legend Neymar has officially announced his retirement from international football marking the end of a glittering 16-year career with the national team.

The decision came in the immediate aftermath of Brazil’s heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, held at the MetLife Stadium

An emotional farewell

The atmosphere at the stadium was heavy with emotion as the 34-year-old forward was seen sobbing on the pitch following the final whistle. Teammates rushed to console him but the disappointment of an early exit from the tournament was clear.

Neymar retires from international football after World Cup exit

Speaking to the reporters shortly after the match, a visibly devastated Neymar reflected on the poetic nature of his departure, stating, “I tried, I tried. It started here at MetLife Stadium and I finished here. It is now over.”

This resonated with fans and experts alike, as MetLife Stadium was the very venue where he made his senior international debut for Brazil back in August 2010.

A legacy defined by records

Neymar hangs up his iconic yellow jersey as one of the most significant figures in Brazilian football history. He leaves the international stage as the country’s all-time leading men’s goalscorer finishing his career with an impressive tally of 80 goals in 130 appearances.

Neymar retires from international football after World Cup exit

Throughout his tenure, he played a central role in Brazil’s attack across four different World Cup campaigns and was instrumental in leading the team to success including the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and the historic Olympic gold medal in Rio 2016.

While a World Cup title remained the one major trophy that eluded him, his influence on a generation of players and his dedication to the national team remain his enduring legacy.

Madison Keys vs Linda Noskova: Wimbledon 2026 Round of 16 preview
Madison Keys vs Linda Noskova: Wimbledon 2026 Round of 16 preview
Ashlyn Krueger’s Wimbledon 2026 run ends in round of 16
Ashlyn Krueger’s Wimbledon 2026 run ends in round of 16
Trump lobbied FIFA to clears Balogun for USA vs Belgium World Cup clash
Trump lobbied FIFA to clears Balogun for USA vs Belgium World Cup clash
Jordan Henderson hospitalized with serious wrist injury after England vs Mexico
Jordan Henderson hospitalized with serious wrist injury after England vs Mexico
Erling Haaland stuns Brazil, sends Norway to first-ever World Cup quarterfinals
Erling Haaland stuns Brazil, sends Norway to first-ever World Cup quarterfinals
Folarin Balogun cleared for USA's World Cup clash against Belgium
Folarin Balogun cleared for USA's World Cup clash against Belgium
PlayStation 5 gets THESE major game releases on July 9
PlayStation 5 gets THESE major game releases on July 9
Gakuran codes for July 2026 to accelerate your progress
Gakuran codes for July 2026 to accelerate your progress
Harry Kane shares emotional statement ahead of England vs Mexico round of 16
Harry Kane shares emotional statement ahead of England vs Mexico round of 16
Kylian Mbappé blasts Paraguay 'dirty' tactics after ill-tempered World Cup clash
Kylian Mbappé blasts Paraguay 'dirty' tactics after ill-tempered World Cup clash
Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon doubles due to injury
Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon doubles due to injury
Lionel Messi scores 20th World Cup goal, leads Golden Boot race
Lionel Messi scores 20th World Cup goal, leads Golden Boot race

Popular News

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh legal trouble as former child star makes big claims

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh legal trouble as former child star makes big claims
5 hours ago
Buckingham Palace shares major update after Prince Harry’s explosive statement

Buckingham Palace shares major update after Prince Harry’s explosive statement
6 hours ago
Bryan Johnson reveals autoimmune Gastritis diagnosis: ‘My stomach is eating itself’

Bryan Johnson reveals autoimmune Gastritis diagnosis: ‘My stomach is eating itself’
7 hours ago