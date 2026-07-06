Ashlyn Krueger’s Wimbledon 2026 run ends in round of 16

American tennis player Ashlyn Krueger’s impressive run at Wimbledon 2026 came to an end today in the round of 16.
The 22-year-old, who arrived in London after a dominant grass-court season, was defeated by 12th seed Marta Kostyuk in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.
Despite the loss, Krueger’s journey remains one of the standout stories of this year’s tournament.
From qualifying to the second week
Krueger entered Wimbledon following a difficult 12-month period that saw her ranking drop out of the top 100. To secure her sport in the main draw, she had to battle through the qualifying rounds at Roehampton.Embracing this challenge, she famously coined the term “qualiesmaxxing” on social media. Her momentum carried her through to the second week, a milestone that left her feeling overwhelmed. After reaching the fourth round, she told ESPN:“I don’t think I have words, to be honest. It’s just such dream."
"I grew up watching this tournament on TV as a little girl and to be in the second week, it’s like, I don’t even know how to put it towards but I’m so happy and fortunate and blessed," she added.
A new hands-on approach
This surge in form follows a significant change in how Krueger manages her professional life. After parting ways with her previous coaches, she opted for a more independent, self-guided approach. Accompanied only by her mother and a childhood coach, she has taken charge of her ow match analysis and opponent research.
This new mindset has been highly effective; prior to her exit, she enjoyed an 11-match winning streak which included wining the Lexus Ilkley Open title in June. Reflecting on her success on grass, she recently noted:
“You serve big, you have a big game, you’re going to do well. It’s pretty straightforward.”
Future outlook
Although she fell short against Kostyuk today, Krueger’s recent form proves she is regaining the rhythm that once propelled her to a career-high ranking of world No. 29.
Having demonstrated her ability to succeed on the professional circuit while managing her own career path, she heads into the remained of the 2026 season with renewed confidence.