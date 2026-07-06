Madison Keys vs Linda Noskova: Wimbledon 2026 Round of 16 preview

The 2026 Wimbledon women’s singles draw has opened up significantly setting the stage for a compelling Round of 16 clash between American veteran Madison Keys and rising Czech star Linda Noskova. With several top seeds exiting early, both players see a golden opportunity to push for the title.
A battle of form and power
Madison Keys, the 2025 Australian Open champion, enters this match with strong momentum. She recently triumphed in Eastbourne and secured a hard-fought three-set victory over Amanda Anisimova to reach the second week at SW19.
Reflecting on her strategic approach during that high-stakes match, Keys noted, “I kind of felt like it was really going to be whoever could get break point chances and just kind of capitalize on them as quickly as possible was probably going to be the one that was able to win the match.”
On the other side of the net, Linda Noskova has continued her impressive season which included a title win in Berlin. Her path to this round has been defined by grit; she managed to survive back-to-back three-set battles including a narrow escape against Sorana Cristea where she faced match points. Her mindset during these moments was clear: “I refused to lose the match,” she stated after her recent victory.
What to expect
While Keys brings the experience of a Grand Slam champion and a composed, powerful game, Noskova has proven to be a formidable baseline threat with a high ace count throughout the tournament. Both players have been aggressive on grass looking to take the ball early.
As they prepare to face each other for a spot in the quarter-finals, the tennis world is watching to see whose surge-Keys’ veteran consistency or Noskova’s fearless baseline power – will prevail on the grass courts of London.