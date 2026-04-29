 Inside the ‘Gilded’ State Dinner: Trump greets King Charles before iconic assassination painting

The White House transformed into a scene of “two gilded monarchs” on Tuesday as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted King Charles III and Queen Camilla for a high-stakes state dinner.
Breaking the internet was the striking imagery: Trump greeted the royals against the backdrop of a painting depicting the President’s historic 2024 assassination attempt, a move critics and fans alike called a bold “media event.”
The evening’s menu curated by Melania was “American right down to its core” featuring Spring Herbed Ravioli and White House garden morels and a dessert shaped like a beehive made of chocolate gateau and White House honey.
While billionaire donors and political heavyweights filled the East Room, the King’s earlier address to Congress stole the headlines.
Reflecting on global stability, Charles received a standing ovation when he noted that “executive power is subject to checks and balances.”
Trump, describing the visit as “both historic and personal” told the press, “He’s fantastic. He’s a fantastic man” signaling a warm reset in trans-Atlantic ties despite simmering political tensions.
This was not just a dinner; it was a masterclass in soft power and high-fashion diplomacy.